Boil water advisory issued for portion of Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A boil water advisory has been issued for some H2GO customers in Brunswick County Friday morning.
According to the H2GO website, the advisory is for residents of Seabrooke, Carol Lynn Estates and Grayson Park.
The advisory, which will remain in place through the weekend, was issued after a main line break.
During the boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil water for one minute prior to consumption. This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption and preparing baby formula.
