Wilmington man charged with murder in fatal hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly fatally striking a man with his truck last month.
Jimmy Davis Hollingsworth Jr. was arrested Thursday afternoon by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce with the Wilmington Police Department.
WPD officials say detectives determined that Hollingsworth was driving the truck that struck David. St. Armand, 57, last month.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Carolina Beach Road at approximately 10 p.m. July 20 in reference to a man hitting another man intentionally with his truck and fleeing the scene.
Witnesses told police that Hollingsworth was in a verbal altercation with several people in a parking lot shortly before the incident and made threats before leaving the area.
Hollingsworth then allegedly returned to the scene, hit St. Armand with his truck and fled.
St. Armand was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he died from complications from his injuries days later.
