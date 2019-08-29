Wilmington gang member heading to prison on heroin charge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A member of a Wilmington gang was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to distributing heroin in April.
Joshua Wright, 25, was given 151 months in jail and two years of supervised release as part of his plea deal.
Officials say that the Wilmington Police Department conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from Wright in the Indochine Restaurant parking lot on March 2, 2018.
At the time, Wright was wearing a GPS ankle monitor due to being on post-supervision release for a prior drug conviction.
