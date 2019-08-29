2018 was a record year for NC beaches, new tourism numbers confirm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The tourism numbers are in for 2018 and they hold great news for the Carolina Coast!
All 100 counties in the state saw increases in visitor spending.
The data comes from an annual study commissioned by VisitNC, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
Visitors spent a record $25.3 billion statewide in 2018; that’s a 5.6 percent increase from 2017.
Out of the state’s many counties, New Hanover and Brunswick both made the top ten list of places that saw the highest visitor spending.
Data from the US Travel Association reveals more about the people who come and visit the beaches of North Carolina.
The majority of coastal visitors are repeat, frequent visitors making the journey from other parts of the state for a little bit of R&R.
If you’ve ever wondered where many of our tourists come from,the highest number of overnight visitors are actually North Carolinians. Locals account for nearly 36 percent of our visitors with people from Virginia, Pennsylvania, then Ohio and Tennessee also making the list.
The overwhelming amount of NC visitors to the beach makes sense when you learn the top advertising market for overnight travelers were all in the Tar Heel state: Raleigh/Durham was the top market of origin, followed by Charlotte, then the Triad region.
Though you might not think tourism is a big deal, the industry employs millions and translates to money in your wallet.
In fact, 1 in 45 NC residents are directly employed by tourism. The travel and tourism industry employees more than 6,470 in New Hanover County and 850 in Pender County, generating a total payroll of $18.81 million.
Even if you don’t work one of those jobs, $69 million in visitors spending per day translates to $5.6 million in taxes every day.
Each North Carolina household saves an average $532 in state and local taxes every year as a direct result of visitor spending in the state.
“North Carolina’s tourism industry set a new record last year in visitor spending despite the effects of the storms,” Governor Cooper wrote in a press release. “This is a testament to the lasting beauty of our state and the determination of our people.”
Because Hurricane Florence hit near the end of the year, it appears the 2018 numbers stayed strong despite the storm. However, the jury is still out on whether or not 2019 numbers might feel the impact as many coastal businesses hustled to make repairs and pick up the pieces ahead of the 2019 summer season.
WECT has followed many of these stories of recovery and resilience – if you head to WECT.com and search for Cape Fear Comeback you can learn more about businesses in the area that have bounced back from Hurricane Florence.
