Wallace-Rose Hill’s Cameren Dalrymple named WECT Athlete of the Week

TEACHEY, N.C. (WECT) - Wallace-Rose Hill’s Cameren Dalrymple is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The senior rushed for 180 yards on 16 carries and scored three total touchdowns in the Bulldogs 44-0 win over East Bladen. Friday night the Bulldogs are on the road at Southwest Onslow.
