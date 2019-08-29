Students towed as Hoggard High School deals with bigger parking shortage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are lots of students, and not enough places to park. Witnesses estimate about 15 Hoggard High schoolers got towed from a neighboring shopping center while they were in class Wednesday, the day after students returned for a new school year.
“It was like $150," Junior Kyle Stapleton said of the summer job money he reluctantly forked over to retrieve his jeep from the tow lot. "You know, a lot of kids can’t afford that, especially ones that don’t work. And a lot of parents can’t afford that either.”
Stapleton said he knew he was taking a risk parking at Long Leaf Mall, but he needed his vehicle to go from Hoggard to Cape Fear Community College, where he is dual enrolled, part way through the day. He’s only on the Hoggard campus for one class during first period, and he thought he’d be okay.
“I didn’t think they were going to [tow me] within the hour. But I guess the lesson learned is I won’t do it again. I’ll just have my parents take me to and from until first period, and then go back to my house and then drive to CFCC,” Stapleton said. Many students who are dual enrolled share his logistical challenge, but are not given any preference in the lottery for parking spots on campus.
Parking at Hoggard is tighter than usual this year. According to Principal MaryPaul Beall, the school lost 200 parking spaces when Boles gym was built. There has been an increase in the number of students this year, and there are also 30 new staff members vying for the limited parking spots on campus.
Seniors who applied for parking by the due date were given first priority. Juniors were placed in a lottery and some received parking passes. Others, like Stapleton, are on a waiting list. The schools parking policy, which is posted online, factors in students GPA and attendance when issuing parking passes, and can revoke a pass if either of those things slip.
While many students would be willing to pay to park at Long Leaf Mall across the street from Hoggard, the owners of the shopping center have declined to lease students parking spaces. They say in part, it’s to keep those spaces open for customers. But they say they also don’t want the liability for students crossing Shipyard Boulevard to get to and from their parking lot. There are signs posted at the shopping center advising students not to park there, noting that towing is strictly enforced.
Other business, including Cardinal Lanes, do lease parking spaces. Bowling alley staff said there are about ten parking spots still available for $75 per semester. School officials said some other neighboring business allow students to park for free, but students have to clear that with the owners first.
