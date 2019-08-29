S.C. man accused of stealing trucks, trailers in Columbus Co. last year

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Loris, S.C. man has been arrested in connection with the theft of multiple trucks and trailers during a crime spree in Columbus County last year.
Ervin Lanonce Pugh, 26, was booked in the Columbus County jail on Wednesday and charged with:
- robbery with a dangerous weapon
- two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle
- two counts of felony larceny
- assault on a female
- assault by pointing a gun
- injury to personal property
- felonious restraint
According to warrants from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from the following incidents:
- the theft of a 7x14 trailer in October 2018.
- the theft of a trailer belonging to the South Columbus High School Band Booster Club in October 2018.
- the theft of a 2014 Ford F-150 from a woman at the intersection of Soles Road and New Britton Hwy. East while armed with a firearm on Nov. 3, 2018. The victim in this case also obtained her own warrant on Pugh claiming he struck her with his hands several times, choked her and pointed a gun at her.
- the theft of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe from Short Bros. Auto Sales also on Nov. 3, 2018. A gate at the business was damaged.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.