S.C. man accused of stealing trucks, trailers in Columbus Co. last year
Ervin Lanonce Pugh, 26, was booked in the Columbus County jail on Wednesday. (Source: Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jim Gentry | August 29, 2019 at 12:45 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 12:51 PM

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Loris, S.C. man has been arrested in connection with the theft of multiple trucks and trailers during a crime spree in Columbus County last year.

Ervin Lanonce Pugh, 26, was booked in the Columbus County jail on Wednesday and charged with:

  • robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle
  • two counts of felony larceny
  • assault on a female
  • assault by pointing a gun
  • injury to personal property
  • felonious restraint

According to warrants from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the charges stem from the following incidents:

  • the theft of a 7x14 trailer in October 2018.
  • the theft of a trailer belonging to the South Columbus High School Band Booster Club in October 2018.
  • the theft of a 2014 Ford F-150 from a woman at the intersection of Soles Road and New Britton Hwy. East while armed with a firearm on Nov. 3, 2018. The victim in this case also obtained her own warrant on Pugh claiming he struck her with his hands several times, choked her and pointed a gun at her.
  • the theft of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe from Short Bros. Auto Sales also on Nov. 3, 2018. A gate at the business was damaged.

