New Hanover County Schools ask for patience as they work through bus issues

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The first day back to classes in New Hanover County was Tuesday. Students were excited and parents were falling into a new daily routine, but for many in the county, buses were hours late picking up or dropping of students. In some cases, students were dropped off at the wrong location.
New Hanover County Schools Director of Transportation Ken Nance says they are asking for patience from parents. Like the thousands of families they serve, the transportation department is also adjusting to the new school year.
“The first two weeks of school are always what I call organized chaos, in the sense of we don’t really know all the students who are riding," said Nance. "As weeks progress, we find out who’s actually riding the bus, so we make adjustments to our routes.”
Parents say those two weeks couldn’t come any sooner. One mother says her 11-year-old daughter had to wait at her bus stop for more than an hour in the morning and at the end of the day, she was dropped off nearly two blocks away and forced to cross a Gordon Road alone.
“I left work first, I came all the way back, I got here about 7:50 a.m., so she should’ve already been on the bus but she was still standing on the bus stop," said Hillary Holbrook. "For her to stand out here 45 minutes or longer like I’ve heard other parents complaining about, I don’t feel safe or comfortable with that at all.”
Just as the school year was about to start, the school district lost four bus drivers in the Northern division, school officials confirm. Nance says drivers are trying cover more territory than originally expected, which is the cause for some of the delays.
Parents said the uncertainty of when a school bus will arrive is unnerving.
“Not knowing, I have no idea if she’s still at the bus stop, I don’t know when she gets on the bus, I don’t even know if she makes it to school. So, it’s a problem, it’s an issue,” said Holbrook.
