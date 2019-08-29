New Hanover County ABC board names interim CEO

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has named an interim CEO following the resignation of Marnina Queen.
According to a news release, the board voted to appoint Thomas Wolfe as interim CEO following a closed-session meeting on Thursday.
Queen confirmed on Tuesday that she had tendered her resignation because a “tremendous job opportunity come up."
“It has been an honor to serve the board,” Queen added.
Queen declined to comment further on the job, saying a more formal announcement would be made in mid-September.
ABC officials said Wolfe has served on the board from July 2010 to June 2016, and served as board chair for two years during his tenure. He was also president of the North Carolina ABC Association in 2016. Additionally, Wolfe served as New Hanover County commissioner from 2012 to 2014.
A search for a permanent CEO will begin immediately, according to the board.
