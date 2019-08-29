$4.1M approved to buy flood-prone properties in Pender County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The state and FEMA have approved funding to eliminate properties in Pender County repetitively damaged following Hurricane Florence.
The money will be used to buy 25 homes and transform them into open spaces, according to FEMA.
“Pender County is pleased to be able to assist our citizens through this long-term recovery process and looks forward to additional opportunities,” said Kyle Breuer, Planning and Community Development director in a press release. “These mitigation actions will help us meet our goal of becoming more resilient from future storm events.”
Two weeks ago, officials announced $19 million in funding had been approved to buy properties across the state. Pender County was not on that list.
“This is an important step in our long-term recovery from Hurricane Florence,” said George Brown, Pender County Chairman Board of Commissioners. “These properties were at risk of continued flood damage.”
FEMA reimburses 75 percent of the cost and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. FEMA’s share for these projects is nearly $3.1 million and the state’s share is more than $1 million.
A press release from Pender County notes they are still waiting to be notified about more funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The state continues to review applications submitted to acquisition, elevation and mitigation reconstruction following Hurricane Florence.
The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to local governments.
