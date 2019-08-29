Leland secures grant money for new radio communication system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded the town of Leland a $50,000 grant to buy a new mobile radio communication system.
The new communication system will serve as a backup way for town officials to stay connected during emergencies, like hurricanes. According to a press release, Leland realized the need last year when Hurricane Florence disrupted cell service.
“The Town of Leland strives to provide proper safety measures and adequate equipment to allow all departments to effectively perform daily tasks and handle major events, such as hurricanes,” said Dawn Friedman, Deputy Finance Officer for the Town of Leland. “A Town-operated radio communication system will allow communication across Town, to Leland’s fire stations and back to Town Hall, regardless of the weather conditions.”
Town officials also say the system will come in handy for things like festivals, concerts and community events to keep people safe.
The grant covers the entire cost of the gear and associated costs for training. The equipment is expected to be in use by the end of the year.
Leland is one of 65 organizations in the state to receive grant money from the Powerful Communities program.
