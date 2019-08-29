Husband and wife combine love of music with love of running for national tour

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A husband-and-wife songwriting duo will take their show on the road.
Stray Local’s Jamie Rowen and Hannah Lomas will launch their ‘Run Wild’ tour next month.
The two are based in Wilmington. The tour will combine their love of running with their love of music. The ‘Run Wild’ tour will have them playing at different run clubs hosted by breweries.
“Since we are avid runners, we will first go for a run with the club and then play music afterwards and sell our Run Wild activewear and other merchandise,” Rowen said. “We will be traveling from North Carolina all the way to San Fransisco and back playing shows and running races.”
For more about the band and the tour, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.