First Alert Forecast: pleasant summery feel locally, Dorian worth watching

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! As we close the month of August there are a few things to keep in mind. First thing, Friday will be fantastic! Enjoy sunshine, 80s, comfortable humidity and low rain chances. Over the Labor Day weekend and through next week, humidity levels will spike again along with some shower and storm chances, near 40%.
Now, let’s talk tropics! Hurricane Dorian remains of greater interest as it fights through dry air, wind shear, and hilly Caribbean islands through Friday. By Labor Day, Dorian is likely to bring at least tropical storm conditions to parts of the Bahamas and Florida. North Carolina is not the official National Hurricane Center five-day track cone of Dorian but the system is worth watching closely: https://bit.ly/2ZlrKH5.
