First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather locally as Dorian churns up trouble in the Tropics

Now, let’s talk the tropics! Erin is a relatively simple, and weakening system that will bring some manageable, but blustery showers to the Canadian maritime provinces Thursday and Friday - not a Carolina issue. Hurricane Dorian remains of greater interest as it fights through dry air, wind shear, and hilly Caribbean islands through Friday. By Labor Day, Dorian is likely to bring at least tropical storm conditions to parts of the Bahamas and Florida. North Carolina is not in the official National Hurricane Center five-day track cone of Dorian but the system is worth watching closely: For additional details, check out our special section devoted to Dorian: https://bit.ly/2ZlrKH5.