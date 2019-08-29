First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather locally as Dorian churns up trouble in the Tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on what is shaping up to be a beautiful Thursday in the Lower Cape Fear! High pressure is in firm control of the forecast in the Carolinas, following the passage of a cold front.
Dew Points and shower chances will both trend lower to close out the week. Daily rain odds will hover in the slim 10-20% range through Saturday as high strive for the middle and upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Breezes will vary, but settle out of the east, at times at a breezy pace.
Your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington, is shown here, with shower and storm odds ramping up heading into the latter half of the Labor Day weekend. Remember, you can grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code anytime on your WECT Weather App!
Now, let’s talk the tropics! Erin is a relatively simple, and weakening system that will bring some manageable, but blustery showers to the Canadian maritime provinces Thursday and Friday - not a Carolina issue. Hurricane Dorian remains of greater interest as it fights through dry air, wind shear, and hilly Caribbean islands through Friday. By Labor Day, Dorian is likely to bring at least tropical storm conditions to parts of the Bahamas and Florida. North Carolina is not in the official National Hurricane Center five-day track cone of Dorian but the system is worth watching closely: For additional details, check out our special section devoted to Dorian: https://bit.ly/2ZlrKH5.
