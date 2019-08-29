Columbus County Animal Shelter at capacity, begs public for adoptions

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Columbus County Animal Shelter say the facility is at capacity and fear they will be forced to euthanize several dogs if they’re not adopted by Friday.
“We will have a euthanasia list for this upcoming Friday morning. We are currently creating a list for Friday Morning,” the shelter stated in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. “Our director has decided since we are over crowded to do half price adoptions all this week to try and avoid an euthanasia list.”
Due to the overcrowding issue, the shelter will not be accepting new dogs or puppies through the Labor Day weekend.
If you’re interested in adopting, fostering, or rescuing a dog, please contact the Columbus County Animal Shelter at (910) 641-3945. The shelter is located at 288 Legion Drive in Whiteville.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.