Chemours releases new plan to reduce PFAS in the Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chemours has submitted an update on its PFAS reduction efforts in the Cape Fear River.
The 1,560 page report, which was mandated by Bladen County Superior Court as part of the consent agreement the company entered into with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, was released Monday.
Chemours says it has already implemented several actions that have “significantly” reduced PFAS loadings from Fayetteville Works to the Cape Fear River, according to the report. Specifically, Hexafluoropropylene Oxide Dimer Acid (HFPO-DA) has been reduced by more than 95 percent downstream from the Fayetteville Works Facility.
So far, the plant says it has already enacted cessation of process wastewater discharges, installation of new air emissions controls, lining of the cooling water channel and sediment ponds, and groundwater extraction from three perched zone monitoring wells.
- Capture and Treat Old Outfall 002 Water
- Capture and Treat Groundwater from Seeps
- Targeted Sediment Removal from Conveyance Network
- Develop a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan
- Targeted Stormwater Source Control and/or Treatment
- Decommission and Replace Remaining Portion of the Terracotta Pipe
- Assess Potential for Groundwater Intrusion into Conveyance Network
Taken together, Chemours expects the efforts will reduce PFAS by more than 50 percent of current levels.
According to a letter introducing the measures, the reduction plan was developed by a third party consultant, identified as Geosyntec Consultants of NC. Four of the actions proposed in the plan would be completed within two years of consent order and three of the actions would be completed within five years.
“We would also like to emphasize that our environmental data collection, characterization, and assessment efforts remain ongoing,” Chemours Plant Manager Brian Long wrote in the letter.
The consent order also mandates a corrective action plan be submitted by the end of the year to indicate how the company with further reduce PFAS levels.
According to the letter, a copy of the report was transmitted to public water utilities downstream.
