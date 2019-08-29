Better Business Bureau says scams targeting college students are on the rise

Employment scams topped the list of scams in 2018 for people ages 18 to 25. Many college students are looking for part-time jobs to off-set costs, and scammers can use fake job listings to steal personal information. Look out for those easy “work from homes” jobs. Some red flags to spot is if the company asks for any upfront application fees, if they ask for your social security number right away or getting hired without having an interview. Some students may even get a fake check and cost themselves hundreds, if not thousands of dollars if they deposit it and send money back.