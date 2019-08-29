Additional $6 Million Approved for Brunswick County debris cleanup

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -FEMA and the state are announcing nearly $6.4 million in reimbursements to Brunswick County for debris cleanup following Hurricane Florence.
FEMA has already approved more than $4 million for Brunswick County Hurricane Florence-related expenses. This addition brings the total to $10.4 million.
Disaster-generated debris posed a threat to public health, safety, natural resources and tourism.
The program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.
FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. FEMA’s share for this project is more than $4.9 million and the state’s share is nearly $1.5 million. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.
For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence.
