Activists gather for “State of Black Emergency” meeting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Community activists gathered on the 56th anniversary of the March on Washington to discuss ongoing issues of racial disparity at the MLK Center in downtown Wilmington Wednesday.
It was on this day 56 years ago when Dr. Martin Luther King Junior gave his famous “I have a dream” speech during one of the largest peaceful protests to ever occur in Washington D.C.
The National Black Leadership Caucus arranged a panel of speakers for the event, including education activist Rebecca Tremmel.
“What I’m going to talk about tonight is how, how we live the dream and in living the dream we have to fight for a better future and we have to do it together. Just one person having a dream is not good enough. We have to have a dream,” Tremmel said.
Local resources like the YWCA were on hand to talk with community members. Acquinetta Beatty says the YWCA has local programming for everyone from teenage mothers to grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. Their motto is “eliminating racism, empowering women.”
“Basically, we just try to help these women to be empowered because many times, they just don’t have any outlets and so we want to make sure that we’re in the community so people know the YWCA is there for them to empower and eliminate racism,” Beatty said.
“We have come very far but there is a distance for us to go and now that we have organizations like the YWCA that gives us the tools and the resources to empower the community it is a great avenue for us to commemorate this moment and to share with the community how much further we can go," Jhaniqua Palmer said on commemorating the anniversary of the March on Washington.
Many people spoke on the importance of unity.
“If everybody does a little, then we all can get a lot done," Josiah Bennetone with the National Black Leadership Caucus said.
He spoke to the group on the importance of a legacy and being an inspiration to the generations to come.
“The only blueprint they have to go off of is what we leave behind,” said Bennetone.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.