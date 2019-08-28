Wilmington police searching for man missing since January 2018

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for about 20 months.
According to a Facebook post from the WPD, 72-year-old Austin Harold Miller was last seen on Adams Street in Wilmington in January 2018. He was not reported missing until October of last year.
He is 5′7 and is balding with gray hair.
Anyone with information on Miller’s whereabouts is asked to call Wilmington police at 910-343-3609 or use Text A Tip.
