UNCW hosts coaches caravan on Battleship North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW fans and supporters gathered on the Battleship North Carolina Tuesday for the Seahawk Club's third Coaches Caravan.
The event allows Seahawk fans to rub elbows with their favorite UNCW coaches.
For the coaches, they enjoy talking to the fans that support them during the season.
“They give us confidence and I tell my players all the time there is a reason why Trask Coliseum is one of the best places in the country to play,” said UNCW women’s basketball coach Karen Barefoot. The fans show commitment and loyalty every night.”
“We realize how important our fans are,” said men’s basketball coach C.B. McGrath. “We like to thank as many people as we can at evenings like this.”
Every UNCW head coach attended the event and took part in a question and answer forum with the fans.
