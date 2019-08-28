TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of River Road in Wilmington to close for six months

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning in September, a portion of River Road in Wilmington will be closed for approximately six months so a large drainage culvert can be replaced.
Traffic will be rerouted down Raleigh Street and Sunnyvale Drive to Carolina Beach Road.
The culvert, which is located just south of the Raleigh Street, was damaged in 2017 and failed again last year during Hurricane Florence.
The road remained open after temporary repairs, allowing officials time to plan a full replacement.
Due to the expected volume of traffic affected by the detour, the city is installing a temporary traffic signal at the Carolina Beach Road-Sunnyvale Drive intersection.
Officials say the signal will be installed next week, and then will flash for a week before becoming operational when the closure beings.
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is contributing $885,000 to the $1.37 million project because a force main sewer line is being relocated.
