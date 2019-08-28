Tracking Dorian: what you need to know for the Cape Fear Region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor Tropical Storm Dorian. The Caribbean system is headed northwestward and, really, anyone with interests between the Outer Banks and the Gulf Coast should watch it in the coming days.
Through Labor Day weekend, Dorian appears likely to strengthen into a hurricane as it nears the Bahamas and Florida. Yes, it will have to shake off a little land interaction and it must battle some dry air and wind shear. But, it will have plenty of warm ocean water from which to derive energy.
After Labor Day weekend, Dorian or its remnants are bound to gain latitude and direct impacts are certainly possible for the eastern Carolinas. But, details are impossible to know at this range. Right now, here is what can be said for Dorian impacts and timing for the Cape Fear Region...
Enhanced ocean swell and rip currents: LIKELY for Labor Day weekend, ALSO LIKELY after Labor Day weekend.
Heavy rainfall directly associated with the storm: UNLIKELY for Labor Day weekend, POSSIBLE after Labor Day weekend.
Strong winds directly associated with the storm: UNLIKELY for Labor Day weekend, POSSIBLE after Labor Day weekend.
Less than one year removed from Florence, your First Alert Weather Team understands that you might be anxious about Dorian. Try to keep a balance between being watchful and not too worried. Stay with your WECT First Alert Weather Team for updates and please review the comprehensive WECT First Alert Hurricane Center.
