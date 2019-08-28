Surf City council member indicted for election violations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A member of the Surf City Town Council has been indicted on six counts of election violation.
The Pender County District Attorney’s Office received a citizen complaint in February about the residency status of Jeremy Shugarts.
The complaint was forwarded to the N.C. State Board of Elections, which launched an investigation.
Last Thursday, the DA’s Office received the NCSBE report and determined there were violations of the law. Officials say Shugarts was served with the indictments Tuesday night.
According to the indictments, Shugarts is accused of falsely claiming a residence at 100 Gateway Drive in Surf City as his address on forms filed with the State Board of Elections.
“This report was prepared by investigators in Raleigh, but the charges came from citizens of Pender County after reviewing all the facts. My office will now pursue this case in a courtroom,” said District Attorney Ben David.
Shugarts was elected to the Surf City Town Council in 2017. Earlier this year, he announced he was running for mayor.
He is scheduled to appear in a Pender County court Wednesday morning.
