Shallotte police asking for public’s help in larceny investigation

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several people in connection to a case it is investigating.
The department released pictures of four individuals and a vehicle on its Facebook page Tuesday.
“Do you recognize any of the subjects in the attached photos?” the SPD wrote. “If so, please make contact with the Shallotte Police Department in reference to an on-going larceny investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 910-754-6008.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.