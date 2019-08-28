Roland Grise Middle School transformed into the 21st century after major renovations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Renovations to Roland Grise Middle School are complete, just in time for the 2019-2020 school year.
The school is one on the list of schools getting renovations paid for by the 2014 New Hanover County Bond Referendum for Education. The county was awarded $160 million and Roland Grise got $8.5 million of that.
“There were many needs on the campus that exceeded our budget so we made a decision to focus on the two-story classroom wing for the majority of the renovations," said Leanne Lawrence, the Director of Facility Planning and Construction for New Hanover County Schools.
The school was built in 1960 with very little upgrades since then. The air conditioning units were disruptive and unsightly, the lockers took up most of the hall space, most of the building was dimly lit and the classrooms didn’t have enough variety. Construction started in 2018 and was completed in just about a year.
“We’ve done so many improvements in terms of how classroom space, our hallways, access for students, storage in classroom, lighting, technology," said Roland Grise Principal Charlie Broadfoot. "It’s just been a really, really interesting project and exciting for students and teachers to move forward into the 21st-century.”
Here is what was done to the school, mainly in the "A" or Academic Building:
- Lockers were removed.
- Media Center upgraded with new tables, seating, book shelves, and technology.
- New lighting in the entire building, along with new lighting in the cafeteria.
- Three different types of desks in each classroom.
- A smart, interactive monitor in each classroom.
- Bigger windows to allow more natural light.
- A bigger, more energy efficient air condition unit in each classroom.
- More office space in the administrative building.
- New graphic designs in the cafeteria along with new tables and seating.
- and much more.
The furniture is a big part of these changes at the school.
“An important part of learning for student is having variation, mobility, flexibility and for teachers as well,” said Lawrence. “We provided, within out classroom, mobile, highly mobile furniture that offers students the opportunity to stand, to work in groups, independent students can work alone, or we can reconfigure the space so there’s a high level of collaboration between students."
The new technology in the classrooms and media center make learning even more interactive for both students and teachers.
“Teachers love it," said Broadfoot. “They love the new technology to be able to have a huge touchscreen TV. It’s basically like a gigantic iPad in the front of their classroom that has so many different capabilities. They really enjoy the flexibility of having that.”
The decision to get rid of the lockers made sense for school leaders as they noticed more and more students not using them in the recent years.
“Taking the lockers out of the hallways gave us a great benefit of adding more width, because we have a large student population here at Roland Grise,” said Lawrence “The students are not impacted in any way by that. They have the ability to carry everything the need and then we provide storage within the classroom such as under the chairs or adjacent to the chairs for their backpacks.”
30 classrooms were innovated during this project which impacts 900 students. Faculty and staff at Roland Grise Middle School are excited to see what this school year will bring now that there are more tools and opportunities for better learning.
“The big thing for our teachers and students is getting comfortable in our new space," said Broadfoot. "Learning these new pieces of technology, learning we don’t have lockers anymore. I think it’s gonna be exciting for both teachers and students.”
