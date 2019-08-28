No-Wake Zone approved for Southport waterway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A no-wake zone has been approved for the waterway in Southport, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the post, the sheriff’s office believes the new rules are important to protect boaters and the structures along the waterway.
The announcement also thanked Rep. David Rouzer for his efforts to approve the no-wake zone.
“We are so grateful to all who helped get the no-wake zone established and make our waters safer, especially Rep. David Rouzer who fought long and hard in Washington to make this happen,” the post noted.
The no-wake zone runs from the Southport Marina area to the Yacht Basin.
The US Army Corps of Engineers sought public input on the project in January.
