NHRMC Trustees vote to support county exploring options for selling hospital

Now Therefore, Be It Resolved that the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees supports the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners efforts to explore new ownership or partnership opportunities for NHRMC. The Board of Trustees further encourages the County Commissioners to consider key priorities such as improving access, value and quality of care; increasing the level and scope of care; committing to charity care; and, ensuring the long-term financial security of our health system while partnering with providers and maintaining a staff and culture that has contributed to the great success of our system. We believe it is our fiduciary responsibility to be prudent and proactive by supporting the evaluation of the best way to secure the future of healthcare in our region.