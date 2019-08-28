2 New Hanover County men sentenced on federal drug charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two New Hanover County men were sentenced on federal drug charges in separate cases, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Shamon “Toe” Kinston, 41, was given 90 months in prison and four years supervised release after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 500 grams or more of cocaine, distribution of a quantity of heroin, and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and a quantity of crack cocaine.
On Aug. 20, 2018, law enforcement officers searched Kinston’s Wilmington hom and found 71 grams of heroin, half an ounce of crack cocaine, and more than $6,000 in cash. Prior to the search, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on Kinston but he refused to stop, leading police on a high-speed chase.
Prosecutors said Kinston eventually wreck and was taken into custody.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned that the items seized during the search of Kinston’s home were part of a kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of heroin that was provided to Kinston for distribution in New Hanover County.
In a separate case, prosecutors announced that Antonio Devon Williams, 42, was sentenced to ten years in prison plus an additional 51 months for violating his probation after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack) and a quantity of heroin, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Prosecutors said Wilmington police were tipped off in March 2018 that Williams was selling narcotics in the Port City. Undercover officers made three controlled purchases from Williams which led to the execution of a search warrant on Oct. 26, 2018.
Police seized more than 300 grams of marijuana, over 200 bindles of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, nearly 200 grams of crack cocaine, over $7,000 in cash, a 9mm firearm, and drug paraphernalia.
