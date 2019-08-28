Hoggard Vikings football ready to get on the field

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Its week two of the high school football regular season and the Hoggard Vikings still haven’t played a game.
Hoggard was scheduled to play South Robeson in week one, but in July the Robeson County Board of Education voted to close the school leaving the Vikings without a week one opponent.
Even though they didn’t play anyone on Friday night, coach Craig Underwood didn’t want to change the regular routine for the Vikings.
“We had to use last week as a trial run of game prep even though we didn’t have an opponent at the end,” said Underwood. “We tried to get into details like we were prepping for a game week.”
The players and coaches making the most of the situation.
“It’s not been so difficult,” said Hoggard junior Gabe Johnson. “We have just been following what the coaches have been telling us to do. It’s been going to get more time to work with the new guys. And I think we’ll be prepared for the game on Friday.”
“I love that we have a full week of practice,” added Underwood. “I wish we had a game under our belt at this point. But you control what you control, and we go from there.”
For quarterback Gabe Johnson the extra reps have helped him build confidence with his new receivers.
“We have a good group of guys coming up that are really athletic,” said Johnson. “Just develop that timing and having extra time to do that has been a good advantage for us.”
Friday night the Vikings are on the road at Scotland County.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.