First Alert Forecast: Dorian, charging through Caribbean, worth tracking

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region features 30% odds for an afternoon shower or storm as a weak low pressure system migrates in from the west. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies, light and variable winds, and after noon highs in the seasonably warm 80s to locally around 90. Balmy southeasterly breezes will stamp your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington, shown here, with 10 to 30% daily shower and storm chances. And remember, you can grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code anytime on your WECT Weather App!