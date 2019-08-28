First Act: ‘Wolfcrush: A Queer Werewolf Play’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Opening weekend for a unique LGBTQIA horror fairy tale corresponds with Port City Pride festivities.
Wolfcrush: A Queer Werewolf Play follows the story of adolescent struggles as four teenagers wrestle with sexuality, identity and social standing in a small town in Virginia, all while a vicious monster is on the loose.
Pineapple-Shaped Lamps presents the performances with support from Techmoja. A press release from the group calls the show “the angsty lovechild of Spring Awakening, Riverdale, and deliciously campy grindhouse flicks.”
The show runs Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 and Sept. 5 to 8 at the Ruth & Bucky Stein Theatre inside Thalian Hall.
Tickets are available now at Thalianhall.org.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.