Controlled burn planned for Carolina Beach State Park

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Portions of the Carolina Beach State Park will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 28, for a controlled burn.
Officials say the controlled burn is planned for areas along Nature Trail Lane and the Flytrap Trail.
Flytrap Trail will be closed Wednesday along with portions of the Swamp Trail and Campground Trail.
The state park will remain open with the visitors center, marina and campground operating as normal.
Visitors can check in at the visitors center or the marina store to get more information and a map of the closed areas.
