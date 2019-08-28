Columbus County to hold educational seminars about voter ID requirements

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Elections will hold two educational seminars on Thursday about voter photo identification requirements for the 2020 elections.
The seminars, which are free and open to the public, will take place at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at the commissioners chambers at the Dempsey B. Herring Building located at 112 W. Smith Street in Whiteville.
Beginning in 2020, voters will be required to provide photo identification before they vote. This includes both in-person and by-mail voting, with some exceptions. Last November, North Carolina voters approved an amendment to the state’s constitution to require photo ID at the polls.
Each county’s board of elections is required to hold at least two seminars before Sept. 1.
Photo identification is not required in any election in 2019.
