Burgaw Elementary students treated to brand new school supplies

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Students at Burgaw Elementary received new school supplies for the 2019-2020 school year Wednesday.
“Supplies are really hard for some of our kids to get and this helps our teachers offset paying out of their own pocket," said Principal Stephen Buchanan. “Other parents donate other supplies, so this helps to offset that.”
Barbara Gibson, with the North Carolina Office of State Human Resources, delivered the supplies that where were provided by the State Employees Credit Union.
Teachers can spend hundreds of dollars of their own money for supplies for their students each year. This donation is part of Governor Roy Cooper’s School Supply Drive. Cooper asked state employees and communities to donate school supplies to help teachers and students prepare for a successful school year.
“When I was out in the parking lot, I saw the kids’ faces light up and they were picking out the different things that they clearly wanted to have for themselves,” said Gibson. "That, of course, is what it’s all about. Seeing them be happy and having them have some things for their school day to make it a little more fun.”
Last September, Hurricane Florence caused major damage to the school and displaced teachers and students and other staff. Many of those are still recovering.
"It is really my goal that we would be able to avoid school supply lists all together in the future and we would be able to supply them to all of our families,” said Buchanan.
Burgaw Elementary School is just one of the stops the governor’s office will making to ensure other students across the state get school supplies.
