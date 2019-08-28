Boil advisory in place for portion of Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in eastern Pender County.
Water service has been turned off for Pender County Utilities customers along Kenneth Lee Drive, East Brenda Lee Drive, West Brenda Lee Drive, and a portion of Sloop Point Loop Road between Fieldcrest Drive and Sloop Point Road.
“Water service will be returned upon completion of the work,” said Pender County Utilities Director Kenny Keel. “Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.”
When water service resumes, a boil advisory will be in place for the affected customers. All water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) should be boiled for at least one minute.
Officials will notify customers when the advisory has been lifted.
