18-year-old charged in armed home invasion in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with an armed home invasion in Columbus County earlier this year.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, LaRightous Menser of Chadbourn was taken into custody at West Columbus High School on Aug. 22 and charged with first-degree burglary. He was booked in jail under a $20,000 bond.
On Feb. 22, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Sidney-Cherry Grove Road in Clarendon just before 9:15 p.m. after receiving a report about a victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim told deputies that a man knocked on his door and asked to use his cell phone. After a brief conversation, the victim tried to shut the door but the man stopped him and tried to force his way inside. During the struggle, the victim was shot in his leg.
The suspect and two other men forced their way inside the home and threatened the victim and a woman with a firearm before taking cash and a cell phone. They left the home by an unknown means, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Additional charges are expected in this case, the sheriff’s office said.
