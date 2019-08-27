Wrightsville Beach specialty license plate one vote from final legislative approval

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One more vote is needed, along with the governor’s signature, to create specialty North Carolina license plates featuring the Town of Wrightsville Beach logo, which will help the beach community maintain recreational opportunities for its’ residents and visitors.
The state House will vote on Wednesday to approve a compromise version of the bill creating several new license plates. The Conference Committee Substitute of House Bill 449 unanimously passed the state Senate on Tuesday and is on the House calendar for Wednesday. A vote to adopt the report would send the bill to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk for approval.
The Wrightsville Beach license plate was included in the original version of the HB449 filed in March by Reps. Frank Iler (R-Brunswick) and John Torbett (R-Gaston). After receiving unanimous approval in the state House in April, the bill stalled in the Senate before moving forward in July. However, senators removed the Wrightsville Beach plate from the legislation, and when the bill came back to the House to approve the Senate’s changes, Rep. Iler asked his fellow representatives not to concur. They followed suit, sending the bill to conference committee, where the compromise legislation was crafted.
The Town of Wrightsville Beach had sold 345 orders for the specialty plates, eclipsing the minimum number of 300 needed to proceed with its’ request. The specialty plates will cost applicants an extra $20 in addition to the regular registration fee. Along with the Wrightsville Beach plate, the bill also creates registration plates for ALS Research, the UNC Jaycee Burn Center and a POW/MIA plate to benefit Rolling Thunder Inc., Chapter #1 North Carolina.
