Wrightsville Beach specialty license plate one vote from final legislative approval

The Wrightsville Beach license plate was included in the original version of the HB449 filed in March by Reps. Frank Iler (R-Brunswick) and John Torbett (R-Gaston). After receiving unanimous approval in the state House in April, the bill stalled in the Senate before moving forward in July. However, senators removed the Wrightsville Beach plate from the legislation, and when the bill came back to the House to approve the Senate’s changes, Rep. Iler asked his fellow representatives not to concur. They followed suit, sending the bill to conference committee, where the compromise legislation was crafted.