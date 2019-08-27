Wilmington opens up re-bidding on parts of North Waterfront Park project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The city of Wilmington announced on Tuesday that it has reopened the bidding process for some parts of the North Waterfront Park construction project after initial bids came in over budget.
“In response, the city has worked to clarify specifications and address any gaps overlaps between the various parts of the bid,” said city spokeswoman Malissa Talbert. “Because the project is so large, there are more than 500 pages of specifications/instructions.”
The new bid opening for the first phase of park construction is Sept. 5. Once a contractors is selected, Talbert said work can begin quickly and the city still anticipates that the park will open in early 2021.
The $20 million development project is one of 15 projects that were approved by Wilmington voters in 2016′s Parks Bond.
The 6.6-acre park will include a performance venue, walkways, lawns, gardens, a children’s area, water feature, public art and support structures.
“The development of this large urban park will serve all Wilmington residents and be similar to park investments made in other cities such as Asheville and Greenville,” Talbert said.
It is expected the performance area could accommodate up to 7,000 people, which would make it the largest performance venue in the area.
For more information on the North Waterfront Park project, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.