Wilmington Fire Department welcomes new trucks with roll-in ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department welcomed two new fire engines into its fleet with a roll-in ceremony Tuesday. The new engines are replacing units that are about 18 years old.
According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the new 2019 Pierce Velocity trucks have the capability of flowing up to 1,750 gallons of water per minute from a 500 gallon water tank.
Both Engine 1 and Engine 3 will offer firefighters increased hearing protection with a fully sealed passenger cab and side compartment airbags to offer more protection in the event of an accident.
The engines have a special Hi-Viz LED light and siren to improve visibility to the public.
Engine 1 will be based at Fire Headquarters on Market Street and Engine 3 will be housed at Station #3 on Cinema Drive.
The old engines will be put in reserved status for about five years, moving two other units out for surplus.
