Testing finds harmful toxins present at low levels in pond after death of dogs

Media reports of the incident prompted staff with the N.C. Division of Water Resources (DWR) to visit the pond on Aug. 12. During the visit, staff confirmed the presence of bottom-dwelling algal mats present along the shoreline of the stormwater pond. The algae was identified as the cyanobacteria, Oscillatoria, which is capable of producing a range of different cyanotoxins, including microcystins and anatoxin-a.