Testing finds harmful toxins present at low levels in pond after death of dogs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Low levels of two different harmful toxins were found in water samples taken from a Wilmington pond blamed for the deaths of three dogs earlier this month, according to testing results released by state regulators on Tuesday.
The dogs died just hours after coming into contact with a bluegreen algal bloom in a large stormwater pond located along Independence Boulevard on August 8. The dogs’ veterinarian said the dogs showed symptoms consistent with exposure to a neurotoxin produced by the blooms.
Media reports of the incident prompted staff with the N.C. Division of Water Resources (DWR) to visit the pond on Aug. 12. During the visit, staff confirmed the presence of bottom-dwelling algal mats present along the shoreline of the stormwater pond. The algae was identified as the cyanobacteria, Oscillatoria, which is capable of producing a range of different cyanotoxins, including microcystins and anatoxin-a.
While an analysis by the DWR lab did not detect microcystin in any of the samples collected, an analysis performed at N.C. State University did find levels of anatoxin-a and cylindrospermopsin present – 0.22 micrograms per liter, or ug/L and 0.15 ug/L respectively.
A spokesperson for the state agency categorized the levels as being low, though noted the levels can change rapidly.
“N.C. Department of Environmental Quality first became aware of media reports of the dog deaths Friday evening (August 9th),” the spokesperson wrote in an email. “Field staff were dispatched the following Monday morning to conduct a site investigation. As such, conditions sampled on August 12th may not be representative of bloom conditions present onsite when the dogs were exposed.”
Citing recreational guidelines issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the spokesperson said cylindrospermopsin at the level found in the samples is a “low risk for adverse health effects.” The EPA has not issued recommendations for recreational guidelines for anatoxin-a, according to the spokesperson.
DWR staff provided the following steps to safeguard against any algal bloom:
- If you are unsure whether or not a bloom is present, it is best to stay out of the water.
- Keep children and pets away from waters that appear discolored or scummy.
- Do not handle or touch large accumulations (“scums” or mats) of algae.
- Do not water ski or jet ski over algal mats.
- Do not use scummy water for cleaning or irrigation.
- If you accidentally come into contact with an algal bloom, wash thoroughly.
- If your child appears ill after being in waters containing a bloom, seek medical care immediately.
- If your pet appears to stumble, stagger, or collapse after being in a pond, lake or river, seek veterinary care immediately.
