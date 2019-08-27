Statue for Althea Gibson unveiled at U.S. Open

FLUSHING, N.Y. (WECT) - A statue of tennis great Althea Gibson was unveiled at the U.S. Open Tennis Center on Monday.
Gibson, who graduated from Williston High School in Wilmington won five Grand Slam championships including two U.S. Nationals, which later become the U.S. Open.
“I think it’s really important for people to know about Althea Gibson,” said tennis great Billie Jean King at the unveiling. “Not only who she is but what she represented to all of us,” King told press after the ceremony. “I know I’m a white girl, but as a 13-year-old, she totally inspired me, and that can happen to anybody. Doesn’t matter what color.”
Wilmington’s One Love Tennis was influential in getting the statue created to honor the tennis great. One Love Tennis helped students from the Glow Academy write letters to the United States Tennis Association asking why the tennis great hadn’t been honored.
The statue that is outside Arthur Ashe stadium was created by Eric Goulder.
