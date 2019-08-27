Renovations underway on former Market North Apartments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An apartment complex badly damaged during Hurricane Florence last September is getting a makeover. Rehabilitation work is now underway on the former Market North Apartments.
The buildings were in such disrepair, residents were forced to evacuate. Initially residents were told they would have to move for at least 180 days while the properties were repaired.
In June, about eight months after they were evicted from their apartments, residents were told the property had been sold.
Last month, a new owner took over the property. Vitus, a housing real estate developer, recently started rehabilitation work on the buildings near Market Street and Darlington Avenue. You can see new roofs on some of the buildings.
Nearly 700 people were forced from the Section 8 subsidized apartments after Hurricane Florence.
