Public works employee accused of stealing a firearm while on duty

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An employee of the Columbus County Public Works Department is accused of breaking into a vehicle to steal a gun and had it with him while using a county issued vehicle.
John Aaron Hines, 25, of Clarendon, is charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm after deputies responded to reports of a larceny in the 2900 block of Smyrna Road in Whiteville.
He was arrested and released Aug. 23, 2019 on a $15,000 unsecured bond after being booked into the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.
