Public input sought on Bijou Park redevelopment

Construction is moving along on the River Place development in downtown Wilmington
By WECT Staff | August 27, 2019 at 12:34 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 12:34 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the River Place development scheduled to open in late spring or early summer of next year, the City of Wilmington is seeking the public’s input on the redevelopment of Bijou Park.

The park will provide a connection from Front Street into River Place.

“This park will be a focal gateway to the new development and staff is working to ensure that it meets the needs of the city from an aesthetic and functional perspective,” city officials said in an email Tuesday.

A public input meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the City Council Chambers.

The River Place Development will be home to condos, apartments, retail and a parking garage that will hold more than 400 vehicles.

