Public input sought on Bijou Park redevelopment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the River Place development scheduled to open in late spring or early summer of next year, the City of Wilmington is seeking the public’s input on the redevelopment of Bijou Park.
The park will provide a connection from Front Street into River Place.
“This park will be a focal gateway to the new development and staff is working to ensure that it meets the needs of the city from an aesthetic and functional perspective,” city officials said in an email Tuesday.
A public input meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the City Council Chambers.
