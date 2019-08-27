Police seek Wilmington teen missing since Monday afternoon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a teenage girl who went missing Monday afternoon.
Emily McElwee, 13, was last seen in the 5800 block of Oleander Drive around 3:30 p.m.
She’s five-foot-two and weighs 107 pounds.
McElwee was last seen wearing a black leotard, blue shorts, black spandex, pink top, sandals, and was carrying a blue and white backpack.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
