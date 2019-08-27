Police: Man crashes twice, still drinking when pulled over later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a hit and run charge as well as driving while intoxicated.
Police say a driver on Highway 41 reported seeing a car hit the median wall at St. George around 1:15 a.m. Monday.
The caller said the driver spun out, hit the wall, then drove the wrong way in the northbound lanes.
About an hour later, police say they pulled over Jacob Beliles at Columbia and Highway 41.
Police say his car had heavy damage to both sides. They believe it’s from the crash into the median wall, and another damaged guardrail was found near Columbia.
Officers say Beliles was slow to obey commands and had to be physically removed from the car.
Police say when they asked Beliles how much he had to drink, he said “too much.”
They say he told them he had been drinking since noon, and was still drinking before they pulled him over.
Officers say a cold, open beer was inside the car.
Police say Beliles failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .197.
They say he also has a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated.
