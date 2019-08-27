New Hanover County property selected by Duke Energy for economic development program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An undeveloped parcel owned by New Hanover County has been chosen for a special Duke Energy program.
The county-owned property at 4101 Blue Clay Road has been chosen as one of five for Dukes’ Site Readiness Program. Duke partners with local communities to find sites ripe for industrial or commercial development. The program began in 2005, and the company reports the properties that have participated have won 18 projects resulting in 5,100 jobs and $6.1 billion in capital investment.
In a release, Duke’s vice president of economic development Stu Heishman said bringing that kind of investment to North Carolina is “a team sport” and takes local, regional and statewide cooperation to make it happen.
“We have a specific focus on site readiness, industrial recruitment and working together with our state and local partners," Heishman said. "The Site Readiness Program is a great tool for communities across the Carolinas to help close deals.”
The Blue Clay Road site is approximately 120 acres, and is located 4.5 miles from Interstate 40.
Duke noted the site’s proximity to Wilmington International Airport as well as the Port of Wilmington as key factors for its selection.
County strategy and policy coordinator Jennifer Rigby said the county is partnering with Wilmington Business Development, Inc to go through a master planning process as well as the creating of an engineering report to determine the options for the property.
"The master planning process will help us determine the specifics about future development, but preliminary work indicates there is significant potential for future development,” she said by email Tuesday afternoon.
Based on early estimates, Duke believes the site could hold a facility upward of 800,000 square feet. They expect infrastructure to access the site could be in place by July 2020.
