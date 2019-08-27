New Hanover County ABC CEO resigns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A board member for the New Hanover County Alcohol Beverage Control Board confirmed Tuesday that the board’s Chief Executive Officer, Marnina Queen, has resigned.
Board member Cedric Dickerson said the chair of the ABC board emailed board members informing them that Queen had tendered her resignation from the position.
Reached for comment Tuesday afternoon, Queen said she has had a “tremendous job opportunity come up."
“It has been an honor to serve the (NHC ABC) board,” Queen said.
Queen declined to comment further on the job, saying a more formal announcement would be made in mid-September.
A special meeting of the board has been called for Thursday, August 29 at 1:00 to discuss Queen’s resignation. No further details on the meeting were provided.
Queen took over as CEO in September of 2015. The CEO position became vacant when Dan Sykes retired in June of that year as head of the organization.
“I think she has done a tremendous job,” Dickerson said Tuesday. “When I rotated off the board in 2015, she was the incoming CEO. I think our board was $38 million in sales. When I returned to the board on July 1, 2019, we had a phenomenal year, even with stores closed during a hurricane, with sales coming in at just above $48 million. She did a tremendous job. I wish her the best.”
In June of this year, the board unanimously approved increasing Queen’s annual salary by $4,905, bringing it up to $113,905, according to meeting minutes.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.