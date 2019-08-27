New Hanover Co. receives two awards for innovation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County recently was recognized for two of its innovative programs.
The North Carolina Association of County Commissioners awarded the county with two Local Government Federal Credit Union Excellence in Innovation Awards for its Community Recovery Resource Center (CRRC) and Environmental Management’s composting program.
“During the awards presentation, New Hanover County was not only recognized for earning two innovation awards this year, but for receiving two awards last year as well – making us the only county to earn two innovation awards for two consecutive years,” said New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet. “That is an impressive accomplishment by our employees and Commissioners, and shows the county’s genuine care for our community and creative problem solving that makes us a leader in the state.”
The CRRC was put into place after Hurricane Florence to help more than 21,500 residents get resources like disaster food stamps and FEMA, “as well as important supplies and nonprofit assistance, in a compassionate atmosphere focused on the citizen," according to county officials.
The composting program began in 2017 with the goal of reducing the amount of waste going into the landfill and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions. It has generated 150 cubic yards of finished compost that is used at the county’s parks, Airlie Gardens and the Arboretum.
